UPDATE: Stepdad in beating of 4-y-o charged

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The stepfather accused of beating four-year-old Nashawn Brown, who died in hospital, has been charged with unlawful wounding, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, cruelty to child and child abuse.

He is to appear in St Catherine Parish Court in Spanish Town on the July 27.

Nashawn died on Sunday after he was allegedly beaten with a stick by the stepfather, who has been identified as 24-year-old Shaun Dee Benett.

It was reported that the child's mother was also beaten badly after she attempted to stop the attack on the boy. She was admitted to hospital and was yesterday receiving treatment for injuries sustained.

