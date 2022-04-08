UPDATE: Supervisor charged with Tile City employee's murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The warehouse supervisor accused of stabbing an employee of Tile City and Home Centre on Constant Spring Road has been charged with murder.

He is 40-year-old Fernando Lee of a Grosvenor Terrace, Kingston address.

Lee is charged with the murder of 33-year-old Gaylam Gray, who was a sales representative and deliveryman of Central Way, Silverstone, Greater Portmore in St Catherine.

It is alleged that Gray and Lee got into an altercation at work about 9:00 am, during which Lee used a knife to stab Gray.

The police were summoned and Gray taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

