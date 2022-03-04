UPDATE: Suspect held for popular JUTA Tours driver's killing

UPDATE: Suspect held for popular JUTA Tours driver's killingFriday, March 04, 2022
ST ANN, Jamaica— Police Friday afternoon arrested a suspect in connection with the gruesome killing of popular JUTA Tours operator, Carlton Miller.
Miller, otherwise called 'Blacks', formerly of Belle Air in Runaway Bay, St Ann, was found dead with stab wounds and his feet bound in his car in a wooded section of Discovery Bay in the parish.
The suspect, who is from Royal Palm in Runaway Bay, was arrested during an operation along Main Street in that town.
Police told OBSERVER ONLINE that a cellular phone, believed to have been stolen from Miller at the time of his death, was taken from the suspect.
Police had reported that about 3:00 pm on January 20, residents of an area known as Bridgewater, became suspicious when they saw a Toyota Wish parked along the roadway in a heavily forested area.
The police were summoned and, upon their arrival, Miller's body was found in the back seat of the car. It had multiple stab wounds and the throat was slashed. His feet were also bound.
The police say they collected several sharp implements from the scene, including a pair of scissors.
