UPDATE: Taxi driver, woman injured in altercation with man in Liguanea

ST ANDREW, Jamaica— A reported altercation between a taxi driver and another man this morning resulted in the motorist being shot and a woman injured.

The incident took place outside Mother's Patties restaurant in Liguanea, St Andrew.

Police on the scene confirmed that the incident happened around 10:15 am, and both injured people were taken to the hospital.

The police said they are being treated for what they considered as “not life threatening” injuries. It is not clear at this time if the woman was a passenger in the taxi.

The police did not disclose the cause of the altercation, however, an eyewitness told OBSERVER ONLINE that the taxi driver was shot in the foot and it seemed that a bullet ricocheted and struck the woman.

“Me just walk go out a di front and see them a fight and then me walk come back and stand up right here, me hear a shot and then me observe a lady a scream out,” said the eyewitness, who is a security guard at one of the businesses where the incident took place.

He was uncertain as to what part of the body the woman was wounded.

“I'm not sure where she was hurt. A lot of crowd come 'round and the lady weh get the shot now, she did a bawl out. It's like she actually faint weh, but is more like a panic attack,” he stated.

Recalling the state of the taxi driver, the man said, “I don't even know a which foot still, but me realise seh him did a hop.”

The police have not released the identities of the people involved in the incident, as investigations are still ongoing.