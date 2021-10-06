UPDATE: Teacher's throat slashed in alleged abduction in St Elizabeth

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica- Police are tight lipped on the circumstances surrounding an attack and alleged abduction of a teacher in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth on Tuesday.

The teacher is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

READ: St Elizabeth teacher hospitalised after throat slashed

OBSERVER ONLINE sources say the woman was abducted from a business establishment in Santa Cruz and taken to a location about two miles west of the town.



She is said to be an educator at a primary school in southern St Elizabeth.



Senior Superintendent Narda Simms, Head of the St Elizabeth, confirmed that a woman's throat was cut but said the investigation is at an early stage. She declined to give further details.



“Yes I'm confirming it. I cannot give away any details at this point. The investigation is still in a very embryonic stage. I can confirm that the incident did take place in Santa Cruz,” she said.

-Kasey Williams