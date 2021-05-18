UPDATE: Teen accused of shooting 6-y-o cousin to surrender to police

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Westmoreland police are expressing confidence that the 15-year-old boy who accidentally shot and killed his six-year-old cousin, Jadaine Miller, while playing with an illegal gun yesterday will be held before the of the day.

OBSERVER ONLINE has been informed that the police have made arrangements with individuals connected to the 15-year-old to turn himself in accompanied by a lawyer.

The six-year-old boy was shot dead in the community of Dalling Street, Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.

Reports are that the teenager was playing with a gun in a yard in the community when it went off and a bullet hit the six-year-old.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The teenager reportedly fled the scene