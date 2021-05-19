UPDATE: Teen in murder of 6-y-o in police custody

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The 15-year-old boy who was implicated in the shooting death of six-year-old Jadaine Miller of Dalling Street, Westmoreland on Monday, May 17 is now in police custody.

The teenager was handed over to the Savanna-la-Mar Police by his attorney yesterday.

Reports are that about 2:20 pm on Monday, Miller was in his yard, along with other children, and the teenager. The teen was playing with a gun, and in the process placed a round of ammunition in the firearm and fired it, hitting the six-year-old boy in his back, the police said.

The teen then reportedly ran from the yard.

The police said arrangements are now being made for him to be interviewed in the presence of his attorney.