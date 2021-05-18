UPDATE: Teen in shooting of 6-y-o surrenders to police

UPDATE: Teen in shooting of 6-y-o surrenders to policeTuesday, May 18, 2021
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The 15-year-old boy who accidentally shot and killed his six-year-old cousin, Jadaine Miller, while playing with an illegal gun in Westmoreland on Monday, surrendered to the police earlier this evening.
Accompanied by his mother and attorney, the boy was handed over to the police in Montego Bay, St James for questioning.
Reports are that the six-year-old boy was shot dead in the community of Dalling Street, Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.
The teenager was allegedly playing with a gun in a yard in the community when it went off and shot the six-year-old boy.
He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The teenager reportedly fled the scene after shooting his cousin.
Horace Hines
