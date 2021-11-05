UPDATE: Third policeman injured in Portmore shootout

KINGSTON, Jamaica- Law enforcers are reporting that a third member of a police team was injured during a foiled robbery in Portmore, St Catherine this afternoon.

It was reported earlier that two policemen were shot and injured while intercepting a car which was reportedly on a robbery spree in the area.

But according to Corporal Rohan James, chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation, another policeman was run over by the criminals even as the gun battle ensued.

"These men used the motor vehicle as a weapon and also fired upon the police officers. During the shootout, two members of the team sustained gunshot injuries that are not considered life-threatening and neither are the injuries sustained by the member who was hit with the vehicle. It is expected that all three members will be discharged from the medical facility," James revealed.

According to information obtained by the OBSERVER ONLINE, at approximately 3:30 pm on Friday afternoon, members of the St Catherine South division were on operation in the Gregory Park area where they intercepted a Nissan Latio motor car with gunmen aboard. The gunmen reportedly shot at the police who took evasive action and returned fire.

It is understood that one of the gunmen was fatally shot while another has escaped. The police say a search is now on for the missing gunman.