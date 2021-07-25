UPDATE: Three dead, four injured in Red Hills Road shooting

UPDATE: Three dead, four injured in Red Hills Road shootingSunday, July 25, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Three men have been confirmed dead and four others injured following a gun attack along Red Hills Road in St Andrew on Saturday.
The deceased are 29-year-old Kemonie White otherwise called 'Shella' and 27 year-old Rushane White otherwise called 'Barber,' both of Park Lane, Kingston 19, and 27-year-old Alex Henry otherwise called 'Tecta,' labourer of Red Hills Road, Kingston 19.
Reports are that about 7:30 pm, a group of men was along the main road when gunmen approached and opened fire. After the shooting subsided, three of the men were found fatally shot and four were injured. The police were alerted and the injured persons taken to the hospital. The scene was processed.
Detectives assigned to the Major Investigation Division are probing the incident.
