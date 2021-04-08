UPDATE: Three in custody in relation to teacher's disappearance, probable murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Three men are now in custody in relation to the disappearance and probable murder of Natalie Dawkins, whose body lawmen believe was found in a shallow grave this morning during an operation in the Sandy Bay area of Clarendon.

The body, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of crime Fitz Bailey, was found in a decomposed state.

“It is badly decomposed based on what we saw on the ground in terms of, the body parts are all over the area of interest and we saw like female clothing…the skull is separated from the other part of the body that sort of thing,” said Bailey.

He disclosed that two televisions, believed to be the property of Dawkins, were also recovered during a search of the house of Jeffry Bedward, who was fatally shot by the police during an operation last weekend.

The teacher's motorcar was also recovered in that operation.

DCP Bailey said one of the men now in custody is Bedward's brother, while the other two individuals are persons of interest who the police believe can assist in investigations.

“We're convinced based on our investigation that Jeffry Bedward who was fatally shot by the police was at Miss Dawkins residence within the same period when she went missing. We are also confident that he was in the area where the skeleton remains were discovered,” Bailey said.

The police have not yet established a motive for the crime but said one possibility being explored is that the incident could be linked to her part time job as a bailiff.

“We are also looking at theory-was she taken away because of her work as a bailiff, did she do something to someone in terms of maybe the possibility of seizing goods and someone was aggrieved by that and maybe got at her,” said the DCP.

Body found in shallow grave believed to be missing teacher