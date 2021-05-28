UPDATE: Tobago authorities say 15 bodies found on boat drifting at sea

SCARBOROUGH, Tobago (CMC) — The Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) on Friday said 15 bodies believed to be Venezuelan nationals had been discovered on a vessel that was found off the coast of Pembroke.

“All bodies are in an advanced state of decomposition. They appeared to be male, African descent and wearing tracksuits and green rain jackets,” TEMA said in a statement.

The authorities had originally reported that four bodies had been found on the “foreign vessel” adding “at this time, there is uncertainty of causes of death since investigations are still ongoing”.

TEMA said that the retrieval of bodies were done adhering to “all necessary precautionary measures” and that “the public is advised that this area is still a no access area until further notice, as an investigation is ongoing”.

TEMA said that the bodies are being removed and carried to the Scarborough Mortuary. It said that Information would be provided as the situation progresses.

Venezuelans have been fleeing their country as a result of the political and economic conditions there and illegally entering Trinidad and Tobago.