UPDATE: Trelawny police seek help identifying body

TRELAWNY, Jamaica— The police are seeking the public's help in identifying the body of a man, which was found in a decomposing state at Chester, Duanvale, Trelawny on Monday.

Read- Partially decomposed body found in Trelawny

The police said the body, believed to be in its late twenties, is of a dark complexion, medium build with a tattoo across its chest and sporting a black low cut hair.

It was clad in white merino, an orange hooded jacket, multi-coloured underwear and a pair of blue short jeans.

Reports are that a farmer stumbled upon the body at about 12:00 noon in bushes in a section of the Duanvale community.

The police were alerted and the scene was processed and the body subsequently removed to the morgue, awaiting a post mortem to determine the cause of death.

The police theorise that the man was killed elsewhere and the body dumped at the location.

Anyone who may be able to assist the police in identifying the body is asked to contact the Trelawny CIB at 876-954-1080, police 119 emergency or the nearest police station.