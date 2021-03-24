UPDATE: Two Nannyville residents shot in ambush

UPDATE: Two Nannyville residents shot in ambushWednesday, March 24, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The two men who were reportedly injured during a drive-by shooting on Mountain View Avenue in Kingston this morning, were reportedly heading home to Nannyville when the gunmen pounced.
Details are sketchy but unconfirmed reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that both men were coming from a hardware store when a Toyota Probox in which they were travelling was shot up by gunmen.
One of the men has reportedly died, while the other was admitted to hospital, sources said.
The Nannyville community is adjacent the National Stadium on Mountain View Avenue.
Read: Two injured in Mountain View Ave drive-by shooting
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy