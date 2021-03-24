UPDATE: Two Nannyville residents shot in ambush

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The two men who were reportedly injured during a drive-by shooting on Mountain View Avenue in Kingston this morning, were reportedly heading home to Nannyville when the gunmen pounced.

Details are sketchy but unconfirmed reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that both men were coming from a hardware store when a Toyota Probox in which they were travelling was shot up by gunmen.

One of the men has reportedly died, while the other was admitted to hospital, sources said.

The Nannyville community is adjacent the National Stadium on Mountain View Avenue.

