UPDATE: Two dead in Harbour View shooting

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have confirmed that the two men who were taken to the hospital after being shot this morning on Sir Florizel Glasspole Highway, Bayshore Park in Harbour View, have died.

It is reported that both men are from Kingston 17 addresses.

They have been identified by their aliases as Thrilland, who was the taxi driver of the Toyota Probox motor car in which they were travelling, and Roderick, who was the passenger in the vehicle.

No motive has yet been established for the murders.

Investigations are ongoing.

