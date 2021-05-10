UPDATE: Two gunmen killed in shootout, third in custody

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have confirmed that the two gunmen, who were shot during a confrontation with police in the vicinity of Abbey Court on Trafalgar Road in St Andrew shortly after midday, are dead while another has been taken into custody.

The deceased have not been identified.

According to the police, the three men were travelling in white Toyota Axio motor car that is suspected to have been involved in the shooting death of a man at 74 Old Hope Road in the vicinity of Swallowfield, St Andrew earlier today.

The police said Jamaica Eye Technology was used to swiftly mobilise members of the Metropolitan Quick Response Team.

The motor vehicle was intercepted at the intersection on Trafalgar Road and Hope Road. However, the suspects engaged the police team in a firefight.

The shooting took place in full view of motorists, who video recorded the incident as it unfolded.

Two firearms, one of which the police said belonged to the businessman, were also seized during the incident.

More information later.

