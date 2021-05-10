UPDATE: Two gunmen killed in shootout, third in custody

UPDATE: Two gunmen killed in shootout, third in custodyMonday, May 10, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have confirmed that the two gunmen, who were shot during a confrontation with police in the vicinity of Abbey Court on Trafalgar Road in St Andrew shortly after midday, are dead while another has been taken into custody.
The deceased have not been identified.
According to the police, the three men were travelling in white Toyota Axio motor car that is suspected to have been involved in the shooting death of a man at 74 Old Hope Road in the vicinity of Swallowfield, St Andrew earlier today.
The police said Jamaica Eye Technology was used to swiftly mobilise members of the Metropolitan Quick Response Team.
The motor vehicle was intercepted at the intersection on Trafalgar Road and Hope Road. However, the suspects engaged the police team in a firefight.
The shooting took place in full view of motorists, who video recorded the incident as it unfolded.
Two firearms, one of which the police said belonged to the businessman, were also seized during the incident.
More information later.
Read: UPDATE: Gunmen and police engage in shootout on Trafalgar Road
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy