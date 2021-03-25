UPDATE: Two men dead in Tivoli drive-by

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two men died following a drive-by shooting in Tivoli Gardens last night.

The deceased have been identified only by their aliases — 'Blacks' and 'Phillip'.

Residents say one individual was rushed to hospital after being shot in the leg.

The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) last night confirmed the incident, but said no details could be provided.

However, OBSERVER ONLINE earlier reported that the shooting, in a section of Tivoli Gardens, West Kingston called 'Java', left several people injured.

Residents reported that a car carrying gunmen sped through the area, and the men opened fire, hitting multiple people.

Romardo Lyons