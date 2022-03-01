UPDATE: Two people in custody in relation to gun find at MoBay wharf

UPDATE: Two people in custody in relation to gun find at MoBay wharfTuesday, March 01, 2022
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Two people were taken into custody in connection with the seizure of seven firearms and multiple rounds of ammunition at the Montego Bay Seaboard on Monday evening.
According to Assistant Commissioner of Police for Area One, Clifford Chambers, the arrests were made following a police operation inside the St James Police Division after the guns were detected.
On Monday, an OBSERVER ONLINE source shared that the guns were detected during a routine inspection by members of the Jamaica Customs Agency.
The police were subsequently called.
Some four handguns, three high-powered rifles, nine magazines and three rounds of ammunition were found hidden and dismantled inside three television sets, another well-placed source revealed.
Investigations into the matter are ongoing.
Since the start of 2022, the Jamaica Constabulary Force has revealed that some 163 illegal weapons have been seized across the island.
Of this, their statistics stated, there has been a 100 per cent increase in the seizure of high-powered rifles, while a 26 per cent increase in handguns.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy