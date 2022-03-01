UPDATE: Two people in custody in relation to gun find at MoBay wharf

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Two people were taken into custody in connection with the seizure of seven firearms and multiple rounds of ammunition at the Montego Bay Seaboard on Monday evening.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police for Area One, Clifford Chambers, the arrests were made following a police operation inside the St James Police Division after the guns were detected.

On Monday, an OBSERVER ONLINE source shared that the guns were detected during a routine inspection by members of the Jamaica Customs Agency.

The police were subsequently called.

Some four handguns, three high-powered rifles, nine magazines and three rounds of ammunition were found hidden and dismantled inside three television sets, another well-placed source revealed.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Since the start of 2022, the Jamaica Constabulary Force has revealed that some 163 illegal weapons have been seized across the island.

Of this, their statistics stated, there has been a 100 per cent increase in the seizure of high-powered rifles, while a 26 per cent increase in handguns.