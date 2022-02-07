UPDATE: Two people killed at Westmoreland event identified

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica – The police have identified the two victims who were gunned down at an event in Westmoreland on Sunday.

The deceased are Marshall Gayle, 32, also known as “Cheese-Chip”, the party promoter and Sherece Murray.

Both victims are from Little Bay District, Little London, Westmoreland.

On Sunday, seven persons were shot at an event in Westmoreland. Two succumbed.

The five other victims remain hospitalised.

The incident reportedly took place during an illegal event at around 8:45 pm.

Reports are that the deceased were the promoters of the event.

The event was reportedly held in the community of Springfield.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.