UPDATE: Two presumed dead following crash in Mandeville

UPDATE: Two presumed dead following crash in MandevilleWednesday, October 27, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica – Two men are presumed dead following a crash on the Winston Jones Highway in the vicinity of Marshalls Pen, Wednesday evening.
Reports are that about 6:00 pm a Honda CRV motor car collided with a truck resulting in the men being injured.
Up to press time the bodies of the men remained on the roadway after being extricated from the mangled Honda CRV by firefighters.
Police cordoned off the roadway which is a crucial thoroughfare linking Mandeville and its environs to points west.
Kasey Williams
