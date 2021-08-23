UPDATE: Two suspects identified in connection with death of elderly man

ST ANN, Jamaica — The police here have identified two suspects in connection with the death of 81-year-old Norman Campbell, who was found dead in his bed with his head bashed in on Sunday afternoon.

“Right now, we are in the process of pursuing leads to pick up two suspects and pursue [the case] as best we can,” Deputy Superintendent of Police in charge of operations for St Ann. Kevin Francis, told the OBSERVER ONLINE.

“We condemn such an act against the life of an 81-year-old and we ask that anyone with additional information that can assist the investigation reach out to the Brown's Town or St Ann's Bay police.”

Residents of Goshen, a rural community in this parish, have been left reeling from Campbell's death.

The Brown's Town police reported that about 1:46 pm someone, believed to be a neighbour, discovered Campbell's lifeless body and called the police. Lawmen were unable to say whether there were signs of forced entry.

Twenty-five-year-old Natoya Foster, who said she shared a close relationship with Campbell, was among those shocked by his gruesome death.

“Me know Salta from me know meself; he was like a grandfather to me. From basic school days, him use to pick me up every day after school,” she said. “I feel really saddened by his passing, especially the way he died; it was so cruel. He was a sweet old man, everybody loved Salta.”

She said he had recently been hospitalised, for a few weeks, with an ear infection. After learning that he was back home she had been hoping to visit him soon.

“The last time me see him was a while back. So this was the last thing I wanted to hear. I am still shocked and in disbelief because Salta was never the type of person to be in any sort of conflict with anyone,” said Foster.

Another resident, who only identified herself as Christina, described Campbell as a caring and humble father of two.

“Right now me still cyaan believe what happen, God know me feel it bad. Is a old man that and me nuh know what him could really do to deserve this. Him was a nice person, him just always a go about him business and don't trouble people,” she said. “Me never see anything like this happen up here before, so everybody shaken up by it same way.”

Deputy Superintendent Francis said the constabulary's community relations team will make counselling available for relatives of the deceased.

