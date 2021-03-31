UPDATE: Two women being questioned in connection with fatal shooting of cop

UPDATE: Two women being questioned in connection with fatal shooting of copWednesday, March 31, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Police detectives have taken two women into custody for questioning in connection with the fatal shooting of constable Jermaine Bennett last night.
Police sources say Bennett, 36, had gone to a house in Portmore to visit his five-week-old baby, and was inside the house, when he was pounced on by armed thugs who opened fire, hitting him several times.
Two men and a woman were reportedly seen running from the shooting scene.
The baby was not harmed.
According to the sources, the baby's mother was at the rear of the premises where a wake was being held.
Arthur Hall
