UPDATE: Victim of fatal stabbing at Tile City identified

UPDATE: Victim of fatal stabbing at Tile City identifiedThursday, April 07, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The employee of Tile City and Home Centre on Constant Spring Road who was fatally stabbed Thursday morning has been identified.
The deceased was named as Gaylam Gray, a 33-year-old sales representative of a St Catherine address.
The alleged perpetrator is said to be a warehouse supervisor at Tile City and Home Centre.
Information reaching OBSERVER ONLINE is that both men had a dispute when a knife was allegedly used to stab Grey in his neck. Grey was taken to the hospital by a co-worker where he was pronounced dead.
