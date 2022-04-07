UPDATE: Victim of fatal stabbing at Tile City identified

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The employee of Tile City and Home Centre on Constant Spring Road who was fatally stabbed Thursday morning has been identified.

READ: Tile City employee fatally stabbed at work

The deceased was named as Gaylam Gray, a 33-year-old sales representative of a St Catherine address.

The alleged perpetrator is said to be a warehouse supervisor at Tile City and Home Centre.

Information reaching OBSERVER ONLINE is that both men had a dispute when a knife was allegedly used to stab Grey in his neck. Grey was taken to the hospital by a co-worker where he was pronounced dead.