UPDATE: Video shows cops pulling JUTC driver off bus as workers remain off job in protest

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Communications Manager at the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC), Cecil Thoms, says a meeting is now underway at the Rockfort Depot in Kingston to resolve the issues surrounding Monday morning's industrial action taken by staff of the transportation company.

The members of staff are protesting the treatment of a driver who was arrested last Friday by the police in downtown Kingston.

Speaking with OBSERVER ONLINE, Thoms noted that present at the meeting are the company’s managing director, staff and trade unions, and members of the Police High Command.

“The drivers have taken industrial action in solidarity with one of their colleagues who was arrested on the weekend. The drivers are upset over the manner in which the police treated their colleague,” Thoms explained.

He noted that a video has been circulating on social media which shows the police storming the bus and pulling the driver away from his seat.

“His colleagues are concerned that the police could have treated the matter differently and as a result of that they have taken industrial action.

“A meeting is now underway. I am hoping that arising from that meeting, there will be a full resumption of duties and that normality will be restored for the public to be transported by the JUTC,” Thoms said.