UPDATE: Warrant shows actor Alec Baldwin didn't know prop weapon contained live round

SANTA FE, New Mexico (AP) — Court records released on Friday indicate that actor Alec Baldwin was handed a loaded weapon by an assistant director who indicated it was safe to use in the moments before Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer.

According to a search warrant filed in a Santa Fe court, the assistant director also did not know the prop gun was loaded with live rounds.

The warrant was obtained Friday so that investigators could document the scene at the ranch where the shooting took place. It notes that Baldwin's blood-stained costume for the film “Rust” was taken as evidence, as was the weapon that was fired.

Investigators also seized other prop guns and ammunition that were being for the film starring Baldwin.

He was performing at the time of the shooting, the sheriff's office said. It was unclear how many rounds were fired, and little was known about the weapon.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot in the chest on the set of a Western starring Baldwin. Director Joel Souza was wounded. The records said he was standing behind her.

Earlier in the day, Baldwin described the killing as a “tragic accident.”

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation,” Baldwin wrote on Twitter. “My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

No immediate charges were filed, and sheriff's spokesman Juan Rios said Baldwin was permitted to travel.

“He's a free man,” Rios said.