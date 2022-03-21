UPDATE: William Knibb student fatally stabbed was D'Cup goalkeeper

TRELAWNY, Jamaica – The student fatally stabbed in an incident at William Knibb Memorial High School on Monday afternoon has been identified as 16-year-old Khamal Hall.



Hall, who is from a Hastings District, Deeside address in the parish, was the goalkeeper for the school's daCosta Cup team.

He was reportedly wounded by one of his schoolmates after the pair got into a fight over a ring.

The alleged attacker is now in the custody of the Trelawny police.

-Horace Hines