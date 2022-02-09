UPDATE: Alleged G-City gang member killed in MoBay

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The alleged G-City gang member that was shot and killed in an early morning police-military operation in Salt Spring, St James on Wednesday has been identified.

He is Tevin Stewart, otherwise called 'Pete', an alleged top-tier member of the gang.

READ: Man killed during Police/military ops in St James, firearm recovered

According to the police, one M-16 assault rifle, two handguns and 60 assorted rounds of ammunition were seized during the operation.

The Independent Commission of Investigations has commenced a probe in the fatal shooting.

As the investigation continues, the police are encouraging persons to share information about guns, gangs and wanted men by calling their local Police or Crime Stop at 311.