UPDATE: Alleged G-City gang member killed in MoBay
Three guns seized in police/military operationWednesday, February 09, 2022
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica — The alleged G-City gang member that was shot and killed in an early morning police-military operation in Salt Spring, St James on Wednesday has been identified.
He is Tevin Stewart, otherwise called 'Pete', an alleged top-tier member of the gang.
READ: Man killed during Police/military ops in St James, firearm recovered
According to the police, one M-16 assault rifle, two handguns and 60 assorted rounds of ammunition were seized during the operation.
The Independent Commission of Investigations has commenced a probe in the fatal shooting.
As the investigation continues, the police are encouraging persons to share information about guns, gangs and wanted men by calling their local Police or Crime Stop at 311.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy