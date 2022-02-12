KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 349 million people, leaving more than 5.59 million dead across 223 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica on Friday reported 154 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported on the island to 126, 886. According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also reported 18 more virus-related deaths. The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,738.

— Hong Kong on Saturday reported its daily record of confirmed COVID-19 cases, at 1,514. The city is struggling with the worst outbreak of the pandemic as it tries to implement China's zero-tolerance strategy using a mandatory quarantine for all travellers and mass testing.

— Several thousand New York City public workers could lose their jobs Friday if they don't show they've complied with the city's mandate requiring they receive at least two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

— Paris police fired tear gas Saturday against a handful of demonstrators on the Champs Elysees Avenue who defied a police order by taking part in a vehicle protest against virus restrictions inspired by Canada's horn-honking “Freedom Convoy. ”