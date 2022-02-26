KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 433 million people, leaving more than 5. 94 million dead across 223 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica on Friday reported 60 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported on the island to 127,916. According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also reported one more virus-related death. The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,811.

— Washington's March 21 date to lift the statewide mask mandate remains in place for now as state officials review new guidance Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says people in most places can safely take a break from wearing facial coverings.

— South Korea saw its deadliest day of the pandemic on Saturday, reporting 112 fatalities in the latest 24-hour period, as it grapples with a wave of coronavirus infections driven by the fast-moving omicron variant.