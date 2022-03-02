UPDATE: Jamaican students on their way home from Ukraine — Johnson Smith

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twenty Jamaican students who are scheduled to arrive on the island on Wednesday, March 2 at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James are on their way.

The update was given Wednesday afternoon by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith.

Sharing the news via video on social media, the minister said: “Although their flight was a little delayed, 20 students are on their way to Jamaica and again, I can't say it enough, we give thanks.”

Johnson Smith also announced that the other students who were left behind are now all out of Ukraine and accounted for.

“I know some of you have been concerned and asking questions as to the wellbeing of the young lady who had left after everyone on her way from east Ukraine to Poland. So, they're all out of Ukraine now and we give thanks for that, even as we pray for the people of Ukraine who are having their lives terribly upended by this war,” she said.

On Tuesday, the minister announced that 21 of the 24 students, who travelled by foot out of the war-torn Ukraine as bus plans were disrupted on Saturday night, were expected to arrive on Wednesday.

Johnson Smith also gave an update on the young lady's cat that is not being allowed to enter Jamaica right now because of the high incidence of rabies in Ukraine.

Noting that Jamaica is one of just a handful of countries in the world that has managed to eliminate rabies, the minister stressed that tight restrictions are very important to the health of both animal and people populations.

However, she said she has made arrangements through the head of the Veterinary Services Division regarding the cat's potential journey to Jamaica.

“There happens to be a set of German veterinarians in Jamaica at this time and linking through him and the JSPCA (Jamaica Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) and the veterinary community, we have identified someone who can assist with placement of the cat at a facility in Germany where she would be able to go through the different stages necessary for her to travel to Jamaica. So by now, they should have contacted her by email to let her know the contact information of the person who can assist and we do hope that the family will be able to take up their services,” Johnson Smith said.

“Again Jamaica, thank you for all your prayers, please keep them up for the people of Ukraine, that there will be a sensational and a return to peace,” the minister added.

