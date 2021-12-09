UPDATE: Man killed in Manchester fiery crash identified

UPDATE: Man killed in Manchester fiery crash identifiedThursday, December 09, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A motorist who died following a crash on deCarteret Road in Mandeville this morning has been identified.
He is Lynford Powell, who is believed to be in his late 60s.
Police reports are that about 6:15 am, Powell was driving a Nissan Bluebird motor car, when it crashed into a utility pole and burst into flames.
Read: Man killed in fiery Manchester crash
The crash happened at the intersection of deCarteret Road and Harcourt Drive.
Firefighters were called in to extinguish the blaze.
Powell's charred remains were later removed to the morgue.
Kasey Williams
