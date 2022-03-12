COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todaySaturday, March 12, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 455 million people, leaving more than 6.04 million dead across 223 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— Jamaica on Friday reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported on the island to 128,354. According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also reported five more virus-related death. The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,844.
— Hong Kong on Saturday reported 27,647 new coronavirus cases while Shanghai closed schools and parks and authorities in Beijing suspended access to a residential area and told the public not to leave the capital after new infections were found.
— As many as a third of all child deaths from COVID in the US have occurred during the Omicron surge of the pandemic. According to an article in the Guardian, children seem to be facing increasing risks from COVID-19 even as mask mandates drop across the country and vaccination rates among children stall out at alarmingly low rates.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy