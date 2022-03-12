KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 455 million people, leaving more than 6.04 million dead across 223 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica on Friday reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported on the island to 128,354. According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also reported five more virus-related death. The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,844.

— Hong Kong on Saturday reported 27,647 new coronavirus cases while Shanghai closed schools and parks and authorities in Beijing suspended access to a residential area and told the public not to leave the capital after new infections were found.

— As many as a third of all child deaths from COVID in the US have occurred during the Omicron surge of the pandemic. According to an article in the Guardian, children seem to be facing increasing risks from COVID-19 even as mask mandates drop across the country and vaccination rates among children stall out at alarmingly low rates.