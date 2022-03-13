KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 455 million people, leaving more than 6. 04 million dead across 223 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica on Saturday reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported on the island to 128,379. According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also reported one more virus-related death. The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,845.

— The number of new coronavirus cases in an outbreak in China's northeast tripled Sunday and authorities stepped up anti-disease controls by suspending bus service to Shanghai and ordering residents of another city to stay at home.

— As per a BBC article, COVID infections are increasing across the UK with about one in 25 people infected, according to the latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics.