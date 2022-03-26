COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todaySaturday, March 26, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 445 million people, leaving more than six million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
Jamaica on Friday reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 and two more virus-related deaths in the 24-hour period. This brings the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 128,661. The death toll stands at 2,877.
As coronavirus infections rise in some parts of the world, experts are watching for a potential new COVID-19 surge in the US — and wondering how long it will take to detect.
Georgia lawmakers gave final approval Friday to a bill that would let parents opt their children out of public school mask mandates, with Governor Brian Kemp expected to sign it.
Thousands of people lined the streets in central Athens as fighter jets flew overhead and tanks rolled down the street outside Parliament during Greece's independence day parade Friday, the first to be open to spectators in two years as coronavirus restrictions ease.
