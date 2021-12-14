UPDATE: Police identifies driver killed in Spur Tree crash

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police have released the identity of the man who was killed in a crash on the Spur Tree Hill main road in Manchester Tuesday morning.

Police named the deceased as 20-year-old Pahjana Mair of Burnt Savannah District in St Elizabeth, but his friends and school year book named him as Tahjani Mair.

Reports are that about 11:00 am he lost control of a Toyota Axio motor car while travelling downhill and collided with a tractor-trailer that was heading in the opposite direction.

Spur Tree resident Renae Brooks told OBSERVER ONLINE that the road was wet when the accident happened.

She said the car was crushed upon impact and pinned between the tractor-trailer and the embankment.

The injured driver was taken from the car and rushed to the Mandeville Regional Hospital.

The crucial Spur Tree Hill main road links Mandeville and its environs to St Elizabeth and points west.

Heavily laden, slow-moving trucks often hinder traffic on the steep, difficult hill, and there have been a number of tragic crashes involving trucks down the years.



Kasey Williams

