US$15K bounty for info on man wanted in deaths of Jamaican mom and baby in Florida

FLORIDA, United States - A US$15,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a Jamaican man in relation to the deaths of a Jamaican woman and her baby in Florida last week.

Doujon Dwayne Griffiths, 21, who is reportedly from Gulf in St James, is now a suspect in the deaths of 20-year-old Massania Malcolm and her one-year-old daughter, Jordania, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida which had initially named Griffiths as a person of interest.

"The #Reward is now $15,000 for information leading to the arrest of Doujon Griffiths, suspect in the murders of Massania Malcolm & baby Jordania," the sheriff's office said in a brief statement on social media on Wednesday.

It added: "The reward was increased through the generosity of Florida Sheriffs Association and Central Florida Crimeline."

In a further statement, which was issued on Tuesday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said its "detectives and deputies are working diligently to locate Griffiths, who is also a suspect in the attempted murder of Malcolm's boyfriend, Jordania's father".

The Jamaican woman was reportedly found shot to death in a car on Lake Ellenor Drive, Florida, on Thursday, September 9.

Jordania was "also found dead in the car, possibly from heat exposure," the police there claimed at the time.

OBSERVER ONLINE learnt last week that Malcolm's boyfriend, who remains hospitalised in a Miami-based hospital, is reportedly from the Montego Bay area of St James.

Malcolm's mother is also from the second city, but resides in Florida.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of Griffiths can contact 911 or 800-423-8477.