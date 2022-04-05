US$1billion in investments and 4,000 hotel rooms for St Thomas by 2030 - Bartlett

The so-called forgotten parish of St Thomas is to benefit from approximately US$1 billion in investments and over 4,000 hotel rooms by 2030.

This is according to the Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett.

Bartlett made the announcement on Tuesday as he opened the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives.

“We remain committed to transforming St Thomas into one of the premier sustainable destinations in the world; one where visitors and Jamaicans alike will increasingly enjoy the unique ecosystems and cultural heritage of that unique parish,” Bartlett stated.

“To enable this, we have devised the Tourism Destination Development and Management Plan to, over the next decade, use approximately US$205 million in public investment to unlock more than twice that amount in private investment,” he added.

Bartlett said that as part of this venture, a number of initiatives are planned for the current financial year. He said the Tourism Ministry will develop Rocky Point Beach, establish wayfinding stations in Yallahs, rehabilitate the road to the Bath Fountain Hotel, as well as leverage strategic partnerships to develop heritage sites such as Fort Rocky and the Morant Bay Monument.

“Other arms of government are supporting this thrust by undertaking significant upgrades to the road and water pipeline networks,” he said.

The minister said that during fiscal year 2022/23, “we will continue to engage a wide number of partners to accelerate the pace of development for the next few years, bringing a wide array of new opportunities to the people of the parish”.

Bartlett said the initiative is projected to bring tremendous economic, infrastructure and investment benefits to St Thomas by 2030, including:

-4,170 new hotel rooms

- 230,000 overnight visitors

-US$244 million in visitor expenditure

-US$22 million in tax contribution

-13,000 total direct and indirect jobs

-US$174 million in full contribution of tourism to GDP

-US$508 million in private investments

-US$33 million in public/private partnerships