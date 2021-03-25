US$383m replenishment for CDB fund to reduce poverty and inequality in the Caribbean

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — The Caribbean Development Bank's (CDB) board of directors today endorsed a US$383 million programme for the 10th cycle of the bank's Special Development Fund (SDF), devised to reduce poverty and inequality and transform the lives of citizens in its borrowing member countries (BMCs).

The SDF — established in 1970 — is a unique partnership among the bank's stakeholders with both borrowing and non-borrowing members contributing to its resources. With support from CDB and other development partners, borrowing member countries have been making consistent efforts over the past two decades to reduce poverty and inequality.

However, according to the CDB, pressing development challenges persist and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has undermined some of the socio-economic gains achieved.

“A key concern for the Special Development Fund over this cycle will be the need to respond meaningfully to the challenges of poor and vulnerable groups whose conditions have been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. The priority will be a focus on developing social resilience by building the capacity of individuals, communities and countries so that they are prepared for shocks, and can cope when they do occur,” CDB President Dr Wm Warren Smith said.

The bank noted that member countries have pledged to contribute US$188.2 million to the SDF for the period 2020- 2024 while the bank has allocated US$162.8 million from internal resources, such as loan repayments. It said the remaining gap in the programme funding of US$32 million is expected to be provided by existing and prospective contributors.

The bank said about two-thirds of the fund will be used for concessional loans to BMCs with the remainder allocated to grants. It added that the top five contributors to SDF 10 are Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.

“The impact of COVID-19 has put tremendous stress on social protection systems that were already challenged to respond to the needs of the poor and vulnerable. The bank welcomes the sustained commitment of the contributors to the Special Development Fund. Through this solid partnership, CDB can continue to lift people out of poverty and support countries in the recovery phase,” Smith said.