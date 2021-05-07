US$49 million project for Cockpit Country to start this year — Warmington

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Everald Warmington has announced that the US$49-million 'Conserving Biodiversity and Reducing Land Degradation Using an Integrated Approach' project to be undertaken within the Cockpit Country is to commence this year.

Warmington made the announcement during his contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

He said the project will address the negative impacts of unsustainable development practices by establishing and operationalising a comprehensive landscape approach in the Cockpit Country that harmonises socio-economic development, sustainable management of natural resources and conservation of biodiversity in this mixed-use landscape of Jamaica.

The minister said the project will be implemented over the next six years. It will be funded by the Government, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

Implementation will be undertaken in association with several ministries, departments and agencies, and community-based organisations (CBOs).