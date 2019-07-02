US-based J'cans give back through medical mission

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Scores of St James residents on Friday, June 28 converged on the Montego Bay Cultural Centre to take advantage of the services that were provided by the Feed the Fight Breast Cancer Charity's International Cancer and Medical Mission Health Fair.

The event enabled people to access several key services including paediatric care, eye care, blood pressure checks, pap smears, mammograms, prostate screenings, and physical checks for the elderly.

The organisation's founder, Yvonne Dunkley, who is a Jamaican based in the United States city of Atlanta, says the mission resulted from a need identified to administer mammograms and other medical services to people who were unable to afford them.

Dunkley, a breast cancer survivor, says consequent on her experience with the illness, she wanted to give back to the people of her home country.

She noted that during her illness, she reflected on her fellow Jamaicans having a similar experience, and wondered how they were coping. This, she added, paved the way for the organisation's genesis.

“I wanted to help others, especially in my country. So I came home in 2013 and started to sensitise persons [about breast cancer] in the rural areas, because I noticed that they were the persons who did not have as much information as they should; and so I started a charity here,” Dunkley told JIS News.

She said that the organisation comprises volunteers from Jamaica, the US and United Kingdom (UK), adding that the group includes her four daughters.

She added that the charity initiates medical missions in other Caribbean countries as well the UK.

Dunkley noted that several women attending the fair, who sought to access mammogram services, did so with referrals from their doctors.

This, she added, was mainly due to their inability to afford ultrasound, pointing out that these people were sent directly to the surgeon for the requisite procedures, where necessary.

Mammograms were conducted for a small fee, which goes towards raising funds for future missions and purchasing medical supplies. All other services were delivered free of cost.

General Surgeon, Dr Karlene Sinclair, who was tasked with conducting onsite biopsies, told JIS News that volunteering with the mission was her way of giving back to her country.

“I am a Jamaican by birth; I lived here until I went off to college [overseas]. My aim is to do what I can… for my fellow countrymen and women,” she said.