US$13.9 m-grant to support biodiversity conservation, strengthen Caribbean organisations

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad — Helping communities conserve biodiversity, build resilience to climate change and pursue sustainable development will be the focus of a new five-year, US$13.9 million grant-making and capacity-building programme launched by the Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund (CEPF) in the Caribbean Islands Biodiversity Hotspot.

Civil society organisations — including community-based groups, nongovernmental organisations, academia and the private sector — will be eligible for the grants.

The countries targeted by the funding are Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

CEPF is a joint initiative of l'Agence Française de Développement, Conservation International, the European Union, the Global Environment Facility, the Government of Japan and the World Bank. It empowers civil society organisations to protect the world's biodiversity hotspots — the most biologically diverse yet threatened terrestrial ecosystems — and help communities thrive.