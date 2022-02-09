USF donates US$2,000 to Reggae Month 2022

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Universal Service Fund (USF) on Friday, February 4 handed over a cheque valued at US$2,000 to finance broadband internet for the virtual staging of Reggae Month 2022.

This is the second year that USF has partnered with the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport to provide broadband internet for Reggae Month activities.

Culture Minister Olivia Grange, speaking at the handover ceremony said: “We are very happy that Reggae Month is benefitting from this partnership. The USF has helped us to take to the virtual space the Accompong Maroon celebrations last year. They have assisted us in converting the Creative Production and Training Centre into a live studio. They assisted us last year during Reggae Month and again this year.”

The minister added that the staging of Reggae Month virtually in 2021 allowed them to reach more persons than in previous years.

Chairman of the USF, Justin Morin, added that: “Our mandate is to ensure that persons across Jamaica have access to the internet and I think this is such an appropriate partnership between USF and the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport and the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission, to help you to showcase an important event such as Reggae Month; not only to Jamaicans in Jamaica but Jamaicans in the Diaspora.”

In the past, the USF has provided free Wi-Fi access at Independence Village which forms part of Jamaica’s Independence activities.

USF said it will be having further discussions with the Ministry in regards to the support that can be provided through existing projects and new initiatives to facilitate a successful Jamaica 60.