USF provides $20M for second PBCJ 24-hour educational channel

USF provides $20M for second PBCJ 24-hour educational channelTuesday, December 14, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Universal Service Fund [USF] will be handing over $20 million to the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica [PBCJ] on Friday, December 17, at the PBCJ's Odeon Avenue, Kingston 10 offices in a ceremony set to begin at 11:00 am.
The USF said the funding is to support the creation of a second educational channel dedicated to delivering educational programming to Jamaicans on a 24/7 basis.
Speakers at the event will include Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Technology Minister Daryl Vaz, Education Minister Fayval Williams and Chairman of the USF, Justin Morin.
The USF said the handing over of the money is in keeping with the government's thrust of pursuing the establishment of a system of national communication that is aimed at contributing “significantly to the continued education of our people at all levels of society”.
It said that in this regard, the PBCJ is determined to provide a dedicated channel that will bring educational information, both live and pre-recorded to the Jamaican public, 24 hours per day.
“This will be the first enterprise of this kind in Jamaica, allowing students to access information both live as it happens as well as scheduled programmes and on-demand information via the PBCJ's online platform,” said a statement from the USF.
The PBCJ project also forms part of the arrangement for the national broadband initiative to ensure that access to educational content is available on and offline, especially given the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted.
To this end, the USF is supporting this initiative by providing funding support of $20 million for the establishment of the station.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy