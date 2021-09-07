US CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to Jamaica

US CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to JamaicaTuesday, September 07, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The United States Centres from Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday raised Jamaica to 'Level 4' on its travel advisory, warning Americans to "avoid travel" to the island due to rising cases of COVID-19 locally.
"If you must travel to Jamaica, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel," CDC said in an advisory on its website.
It added: "Because of the current situation in Jamaica, even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.
"Travellers should follow recommendations or requirements in Jamaica, including wearing a mask and staying six feet apart from others."
According to the CDC's travel advisory ranking, 'Level 4' indicates "very high level(s) of COVID-19", and Americans should avoid travelling to destinations ranked at that level.
The Asian countries of Sri Lanka and Brunei have also been added to the 'Level 4' ranking by US CDC.
Since August, Jamaica has recorded a significant rise in COVID-19 infections, hospitalisations and deaths.
Over 3,000 COVID-19 cases have been recorded for the first six days of September.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy