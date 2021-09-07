US CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The United States Centres from Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday raised Jamaica to 'Level 4' on its travel advisory, warning Americans to "avoid travel" to the island due to rising cases of COVID-19 locally.

"If you must travel to Jamaica, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel," CDC said in an advisory on its website.

It added: "Because of the current situation in Jamaica, even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.

"Travellers should follow recommendations or requirements in Jamaica, including wearing a mask and staying six feet apart from others."

According to the CDC's travel advisory ranking, 'Level 4' indicates "very high level(s) of COVID-19", and Americans should avoid travelling to destinations ranked at that level.

The Asian countries of Sri Lanka and Brunei have also been added to the 'Level 4' ranking by US CDC.

Since August, Jamaica has recorded a significant rise in COVID-19 infections, hospitalisations and deaths.

Over 3,000 COVID-19 cases have been recorded for the first six days of September.