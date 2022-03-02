US Coast Guard intercepts Haitian vessel with illegal migrants

US Coast Guard intercepts Haitian vessel with illegal migrantsWednesday, March 02, 2022
|
MIAMI, Florida (CMC) – The United States Coast Guard said on Tuesday that it intercepted a Haitian vessel with 179 people aboard about 30 miles off Andros Island, The Bahamas.
The US Coast Guard said the migrants would be transferred to the Royal Bahamian Defense Force.
“The Coast Guard and partner agencies continue to patrol in the air and on the water to deter these types of unsafe voyages,” said Lieutenant Vladimir Jimenez, law enforcement duty officer, Seventh Coast Guard District command centre.
“The probability of a successful migration voyage is low, and when these voyages are stopped, people should expect to be returned to their country of origin,” he added.
Since October 1, 2021, the US Coast Guard said it had rescued 993 Haitians compared to 418 in 2020 and 932 the previous year.
