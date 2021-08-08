US Coast Guard offloads US$1.4 b in illegal narcotics seized in Caribbean Sea, Pacific Ocean

US Coast Guard offloads US$1.4 b in illegal narcotics seized in Caribbean Sea, Pacific OceanSunday, August 08, 2021
MIAMI, United States (CMC) — The United States Coast Guard says the crew of its Cutter James offloaded about 59,700 pounds of cocaine and 1,430 pounds of marijuana worth more than US$1.4 billion seized in the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.
The offload on Thursday, in Port Everglades, Florida, is the largest in the history of the US Coast Guard.
“The Coast Guard's strong international relationships, with key partners like Canada and the Netherlands, along with our specialised capabilities and unmatched authorities, allow for a unity of effort to disrupt transnational crime organisations, which threaten America and our partner nations.”
According to Vice Admiral Steven Poulin, US Coast Guard Commander, Atlantic Area, “Today's offload is a result of our combined efforts of our inter-agency partners and a dedicated international coalition.”
“The Canadian government and Canadian Defense Forces bring an incredible capability in defeating transnational organized crime, and I'm grateful to HMCS Shawinigan to showcase Canada's commitment,” he added.
“Together, we will disrupt, defeat and degrade transnational organised crime,” he added. “We will strengthen our efforts and continue to build collaboration and capability.”
“Canada and America are committed to expanding cooperation on defending North America against illicit trafficking and transnational crime and working together within our alliances,” said Major General Paul Ormsby, Canadian Defense Attache.
“We know that no nation can do it alone, and we know that we are stronger together,” he added. “The kind of cooperation that we see on the pier today is one of the thousands of impressive examples of cooperation every day.”
The US Coast Guard said the drugs were interdicted in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean Sea.
It included contraband seized and recovered during 27 interdictions of suspected drug smuggling vessels by 10 American, Dutch and Canadian ships.
