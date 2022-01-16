US Coast Guard repatriates 33 Cubans to Cuba

MIAMI, United States (CMC) — The United States Coast Guard says the crew of the Cutter Charles David Jr has repatriated 33 people to Cuba following three interdictions due to “safety of life at sea concerns”.

The US Coast Guard said an Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry air crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders about 4:15 pm Friday, of a rustic vessel about 80 miles off Key West, Florida.

The US Coast Guard also said an Air Station Miami’s HC-144 Ocean Sentry air crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders about 7:00 pm Friday, of a rustic vessel about 60 miles off Marquesas Key, Florida.

In addition, a Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations air crew alerted the Coast Guard about 9:45 am, Monday of a rustic vessel about 12 miles off Long Key, Florida.

“We urge people not to take to the sea in unseaworthy vessels,” said Commander Jessica Davila, executive officer, Air Station Miami.

“Our air and surface crews, along with our local and federal law enforcement partners, work together every day maintaining an active presence through the Florida Straits, and Mona and Windward passages to help save lives by deterring dangerous voyages,” she added.

Since October 1, 2021, the US Coast Guard said its crews have rescued 557 Cubans at sea in their effort to reach the southern coast of the United States.