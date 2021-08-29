US Coast Guard repatriates Cuban migrants, detains smuggler

MIAMI, United States (CMC) — The United States Coast Guard says the crew of the cutter Charles David Jr repatriated 24 Cuban migrants to Cuba, after interdicting a suspicious vessel off the coast of Elbow Cay in The Bahamas.

On Friday, the US Coast Guard said that while on a routine patrol, a US Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations airplane crew saw the vessel and alerted the cutter.

“The cutter's law enforcement team brought the people to the cutter, the owner of the vessel was transferred to Homeland Security Investigations for a follow-up investigation into suspected human smuggling,” the Coast Guard stated.

Chief Warrant Officer Chad Barber, commanding officer, US Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr, said: “The Coast Guard and our partner agencies are aggressively maintaining a presence in the Florida Straits and discourage these dangerous and deadly voyages.

“US policy is to carry out orderly, safe, and legal migration, which we support through deterrence of unlawful maritime migration,”‎ he added.

Since October 1, 2020, the US Coast Guard said crews have interdicted 697 Cubans compared to 5,396 Cuban migrants in Fiscal Year 2016; 1,468 Cuban migrants in Fiscal Year 2017; 259 Cuban migrants in Fiscal Year 2018; 313 Cuban migrants in Fiscal Year 2019; and 49 Cuban migrants in Fiscal Year 2020.