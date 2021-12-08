US Coast Guard repatriates Dominican, Haitian migrants

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (CMC)— The United States Coast Guard says it has repatriated 62 Dominican Republic nationals and 13 Haitians after intercepting two illegal voyages near the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

The US Coast Guard said the interceptions are the result of ongoing local and US federal multi-agency efforts in support of the Caribbean Border Interagency Group (CBIG).

“The people on these voyages are very fortunate our crews arrived in time to prevent what could have been a most tragic outcome,” said Commander Beau Powers, Sector San Juan chief of response.

“Conditions aboard both these vessels were extremely unsafe, they were grossly overloaded, and had no lifesaving equipment, which could have caused them to capsize and possibly taken the life of everyone on board. To anyone thinking of taking part in an illegal voyage, don't take to the sea! You will be putting your life and the life of others at risk,” he added.

The Coast Guard said that during a “routing patrol” it detected the first illegal voyage in the Caribbean Sea near Isla Saona, Dominican Republic and that its cutter Dauntless intercepted a 20-foot makeshift boat and safely removed 15 people.

It said two of those rescued claimed to be Dominican Republic nationals, while the 13 others, eight men, four women and a female minor claimed to be Haitian nationals.

Last Saturday, the US Coast Guard said a Customs and Border Protection Marine Enforcement Aircraft detected a second illegal voyage in Atlantic Ocean waters north of Puerto Rico and that the “grossly overloaded makeshift boat” with 62 people on board were rescued.

The Coast Guard said that they were repatriated to the Dominican Republic earlier this week.