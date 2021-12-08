US Coast Guard repatriates Dominican, Haitian migrants

US Coast Guard repatriates Dominican, Haitian migrantsWednesday, December 08, 2021
|
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (CMC)— The United States Coast Guard says it has repatriated 62 Dominican Republic nationals and 13 Haitians after intercepting two illegal voyages near the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.
The US Coast Guard said the interceptions are the result of ongoing local and US federal multi-agency efforts in support of the Caribbean Border Interagency Group (CBIG).
“The people on these voyages are very fortunate our crews arrived in time to prevent what could have been a most tragic outcome,” said Commander Beau Powers, Sector San Juan chief of response.
“Conditions aboard both these vessels were extremely unsafe, they were grossly overloaded, and had no lifesaving equipment, which could have caused them to capsize and possibly taken the life of everyone on board. To anyone thinking of taking part in an illegal voyage, don't take to the sea! You will be putting your life and the life of others at risk,” he added.
The Coast Guard said that during a “routing patrol” it detected the first illegal voyage in the Caribbean Sea near Isla Saona, Dominican Republic and that its cutter Dauntless intercepted a 20-foot makeshift boat and safely removed 15 people.
It said two of those rescued claimed to be Dominican Republic nationals, while the 13 others, eight men, four women and a female minor claimed to be Haitian nationals.
Last Saturday, the US Coast Guard said a Customs and Border Protection Marine Enforcement Aircraft detected a second illegal voyage in Atlantic Ocean waters north of Puerto Rico and that the “grossly overloaded makeshift boat” with 62 people on board were rescued.
The Coast Guard said that they were repatriated to the Dominican Republic earlier this week.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy