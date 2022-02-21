US Coast Guard seizes illegal drugs, nabs smugglers in Caribbean Sea

FLORIDA, United States (CMC) – The United States Coast Guard Cutter Reliance (WMEC-615) has returned to homeport in Pensacola, after a 52-day patrol in the Caribbean Sea in which the crew seized illegal drugs estimated at more than US$200 million, disrupted migrant trafficking and interdicted several smugglers.

The US Coast Guard said that the Reliance crew supported the Miami-based US Coast Guard Seventh District throughout their patrol “aiding in missions to interdict and disrupt the flow of illegal drugs and migrant trafficking while supporting national security and strengthening relationships with regional partners throughout the Caribbean”.

During the patrol, the US Coast Guard said it seized more than 12,564 lbs of narcotics, with an estimated combined street value of US$250 million, and intercepted 157 undocumented Caribbean migrants.

The Coast Guard also rescued 191 Haitians from “an unseaworthy vessel” off the coast of Cuba.

“The patrol was critical in enhancing operational readiness through shipboard training and qualifications, resulting in the successful completion of a five-day major shipboard inspection and exercise, which tested the crew's readiness in all aspects of aviation training, equipment and capabilities,” it said.